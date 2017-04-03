$10K A DAY BILL PAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

See Third Eye Blind For ONLY $20!

April 3, 2017 12:02 PM

Third Eye Blind announces $20 tickets for a limited time, April 3rd-9th, to celebrate the 20th Anniversary Summer Gods Tour!

From April 3 through April 9, Third Eye Blind and Live Nation will be offering $20 tickets in honor of the band’s 20th anniversary Summer Gods tour with special guests, Silversun Pickups and Ocean Park Standoff. The tour is making a stop at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford on July 2nd.

Tickets are on sale for ONLY $20 at Oakdale.com for a Limited Time until Sunday April 9th…

CLICK HERE to pick up your tickets at Oakdale.com

Don’t miss your shot to pick up great seats to the show! The $20 is only live until Sunday April 9th, so Get Your Tickets NOW!!!

*All prices applicable to additional fees

