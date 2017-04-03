Gina J’s Dirty Laundry April 3, 2017

A WWE proposal! Plus, highlights from the ACMs and more in today’s Dirty Laundry!

John Cena proposed last night at WrestleMania 33 to his longtime girlfriend, WWE superstar Nikki Bella. He proposed with her real name, “Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace” – the two have been dating since 2012. Check out the proposal and the rock up close! Nice job, John!

The Academy of Country Music Awards were last night and Miranda Lambert took home her eighth consecutive award for Female Vocalist of the Year, breaking the record previously held by Reba McEntire. Here are some more winners… and did you see the show close with Backstreet Boys performing with Florida Georgia Line?

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean *WINNER*

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Thomas Rhett *WINNER*

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert *WINNER*

SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR:

“H.O.L.Y.” – Florida Georgia Line *WINNER* ACM SONG OF THE YEAR:

*WINNER* ACM SONG OF THE YEAR: “Die a Happy Man” – Thomas Rhett ***WINNER***

Not an April Fools joke as some thought! Glee‘s Naya Rivera and David Spade are dating!!! The two are seen giggling and hugging while at the Halekulani Hotel pool in Waikiki. Spade is currently on the Here Comes the Funny Tour with his fellow comedians, who are all performing on Friday at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center. Here’s photos.



A-Rod and JLo were still in NYC this past weekend and had dinner last night at Il Mulino in the West Village… how did her butt not burst through that leather skirt??? And Jennifer’s mom even joined them in NYC!

Someone who did split their pants onstage would be John Stamos! His pants split during a concert with The Beach Boys this weekend in New York. When he looked down, he realized he split his pants! “…and then, somewhere towards the end of Fun, Fun, Fun – I felt a slight breeze in the buttocks area…. #SplitPants #TheBeachBUNS #showmustgoon,” John captioned the clip.

Mama June revealed her new body this past Friday on her reality show on WE tv’s Mama June: From Not to Hot. She said: “It makes me feel really good to show other people this is what I’ve always thought of myself and that my inside hadn’t changed, like my giving and outgoing and loving personality that was there when I was there,” said Mama June, who began her journey weighing 352 pounds. “It’s just a little bit more out there.”

At this point, Mama June had already undergone a number of surgeries, which were featured in the episodes gearing up to the highly anticipated finale. However, these two new procedures were a bit riskier than the others, the one on her neck, specifically. “Recovering from the surgery is hard enough,” her 11-year-old daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, explained.

Later on in the episode, cameras were fully focused on Mama June — who previously weighed a reported 460 pounds – check out all the photos here, here AND here!

What was Mike Epps thinking by having a kangaroo onstage during a comedy show?!?!? This video makes me mad!!! The kangaroo was not handled properly at all times, and now a federal agency is reviewing video of the incident, TMZ has learned. It was lifted up multiple times, and at least once Epps grabbed the animal’s harness to pose for a photo. The music was so loud and you can see the poor thing is scared. Here’s the video.

Kim Kardashian opened up about a story TMZ broke in December 2015 – no more pregnancies for her. Kim says she wants a 3rd kid badly, but surrogacy seems to be her only option. Kim suffers from placenta accreta — a potentially life-threatening condition caused when the blood vessels and other parts of the placenta grow too deeply into the uterine wall. She had surgery but they couldn’t fix it so now she’s thinking of getting a surrogate.

April Fool’s joke? Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian look to be back on… Chyna posted a few videos of them together on Saturday, but it was April Fool’s.

Kylie Jenner, 19, and Tyga, 27, are taking a break again from their relationship. “They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together,” a source told People. “It’s definitely possible they’ll work things out again.

Do you want to smell like Floyd Mayweather? Looks like he’s filed a petition with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to use “TBE” (The Best Ever) for cologne, perfume and other cosmetic and skin care products.

April Fools!!! Damn, I fell for the story the other day that Jon Gosselin had a new job… as a male stripper in Atlantic City. Well, he was part of the show and had all his clothes on. You see, he was celebrating his 40th birthday and he figured why not get paid for it. And he says he used it all as a social experiment to see how people turned the announcement all around. Check out the video of him in the show and then his explanation why he did what he did. Some women were tipping him, though he said part of the money he made he was donating to St. Jude’s Hospital.