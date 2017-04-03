$10K A DAY BILL PAY: Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Starting Monday! Read More

$10k a Day Bill Pay– Your Chance To Win Cash Ten Times A Day!

April 3, 2017 12:01 AM

It’s the $10K a Day Bill Pay on 96.5 TIC!!  Get all the details on how you can enter to win $1,000 cash every weekday, TEN times a day!

The 10k a Day Bill Pay, a CBS multi-city contest, is giving you TEN chances a day each weekday to win $1,000!!!  You have two ways to win!!

Listen for the “Cash Code Word” each weekday :20 after every hour from 9:00am to 6:00pm.  When you hear the word, text it to 80787, or Enter it HERE for your chance to win.  Ten times each weekday, you’ll have the chance to win $1,000 cash!  The CBS Nationwide Contest runs weekdays Monday through Friday so tune in at the times below for your chance to win!

CLICK HERE FOR AN ALTERNATE WAY TO ENTER TO WIN ONLINE!

CONTEST TIMES (MONDAY TO FRIDAY) TO LISTEN FOR THE CODE-WORD

April 3rd – May 5th / Eastern Time Zone:

9:20am

10:20am

11:20am

12:20pm

1:20pm

2:20pm

3:20pm

4:20pm

5:20pm

6:20pm

Click Here for Official Contest Rules

