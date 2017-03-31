$10K A DAY BILL PAY: Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Starting Monday! Read More

Tickets on the :20s Winning Weekend: Six Flags New England

March 31, 2017 10:00 AM

It’s time for another great Winning Weekend!  This Tickets on the :20s weekend is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to Six Flags New England!

Join Six Flags New England For their 2017 Opening Weekend April 8th!  Plus, Celebrate April Fools with an incredible deal!  The April Fools Sale lets you save up to 59%. Buy four or more Season Passes and get FREE PARKING.  Click Here for all the details!

Listen for your chance to call-in and win all weekend long with TICKETS ON THE :20s!  We’re giving away tickets every hour from 9:20am to 6:20pm Saturday, and 12:20pm to 6:20pm Sunday.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to Six Flags!

For more info on Six Flags New England, Click Here to visit SixFlags.com/NewEngland!

