Gina J’s Dirty Laundry March 31, 2017

A-Rod is smitten with J-Lo! Too bad Jenn and a hoverboard manufacturer are not as lovey-dovey… Find out why in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have been dating and Alex talked about Jenn on The View this morning. A-Rod told the hosts: “It’s obvious. We’ve been having a great time. She’s an amazing, amazing girl. One of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother.” I haven’t watched The View in a while and have no clue who the 3 woman are on the panel lol! He was asked what her guilty pleasure is… check out Alex talking about Jenn….

And Jennifer Lopez is being sued by a hoverboard manufacturer for failing to promote its product on Instagram and Twitter. Lopez signed the deal to promote the products back in late 2015, at the height of the hoverboard craze. According to the claim, Sidekick Group provided 42 custom hoverboards for use in the entertainer’s Planet Hollywood show in Las Vegas. She only tweeted once and deleted it. The lawsuit alleges that the hoverboards were selling for $1,295 each at the time. The suit seeks damages of $54,390, or the retail value of 42 hoverboards.

N’Sync’s Chris Kirkpatrick and wife Karly Skladany used a Boss Baby poster to tell the world that they’re expecting. They even Photoshopped “Baby Kirkpatrick” and the due date onto the poster. This will be the 45-year-old’s and his 33-year-old wife’s first child! Check out how they announced that they’re expecting…

Mary J. Blige is opening up about her ongoing divorce battle with manager Martin “Kendu” Isaacs. He cheated on her and wants $129,391 a month in spousal support!!!! OMG that’s bs. “When I love you, I love you. I loved him,” the 46-year-old singer said on a recent interview, “So and when I love you I give, like, way too much, like, ‘Here, just take everything.’ But I will never do that again.” She said that “overwhelming disrespect” led to the dissolution of the relationship. “I can sense that I’m not what you want anymore,” Blige said, “Because now you start throwing questions around like, ‘Why you don’t cook?’ I haven’t been cooking. ‘Why you don’t wear your hair like that?’ I never wore my hair like this before. …. You start to realize that this man doesn’t want you and he’s just gone all the time and you’re by yourself in the relationship.” She started investigating for proof: “It just was revealed — Bam, this is what he’s doing,” said Blige, “And I even gave him a warning.” When asked if she knew in her heart that something was up, Blige replied, “You know, but you can’t prove it. You don’t know. He’s telling you all these lies so you can’t prove it.”

Justin Bieber is in Brazil and he was all over a Brazilian model in the back of a car… Check out the photo…

Beyoncé is the front runner for the role of Nala in Jon Favreau’s live action remake of The Lion King. Although Queen Bey hasn’t accept the role yet, it’s said the “Formation” singer is Favreau’s first choice. Donald Glover has been cast as Simba and James Earl Jones is returning to lend his voice for the character Mufasa.

Sculptor David Bradley has created a 45-pound sculpture of Beyoncé — made entirely out of five blocks of cheddar cheese for the East Village Cheese and Wine festival in London. The sculpture is called Brie-Oncé… Check it out…

Shia LaBeouf is off the hook for getting into it with a guy at his “He will not divide us” protest site in NYC… the charges for assault and harassment have been dismissed because there isn’t enough evidence to prove a crime took place during Shia’s confrontation with another protester in January.