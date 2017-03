I’d say this is a good sign for the UConn women’s basketball team heading into their big showdown tonight against Mississippi State.

Head coach Geno Auriemma — fresh off being named AP Coach of the Year — showed off his hoops skilled during a practice in Dallas. And he did something even his best players over the years would appreciate.

Geno is 💰 from half court. pic.twitter.com/8gNkCSB1jM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 30, 2017

The only thing more impressive than the shot? The dance moves!!!

Go Huskies!!!