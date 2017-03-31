$10K A DAY BILL PAY: Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Starting Monday! Read More

Ed Sheeran Performs ‘Hearts Don’t Break Around Here’ by Candlelight

March 31, 2017 9:33 AM
Filed Under: Ed Sheeran

By Hayden Wright

Ed Sheeran’s circling the world to promote his new album Divide, and he stopped by the Rolling Stone offices to perform a new track by candlelight. Accompanying himself on guitar, Sheeran performed “Hearts Don’t Break Around Here,” a tender love song. The British singer-songwriter was seated on a stool and gave a simple, authentic performance.

Related: Ed Sheeran Superfan Jailed for Noisy Domestic Disturbance

When Sheeran spoke to RS in March, he described how he handles unfavorable reviews from critics.

“I could give a f— about what people think,” he said. “Anytime anyone has a problem with me, I’m just like, ‘My heroes like me. The people I started music for are fans of my music. So why the f— would I care about what anyone else thinks?'”

Watch Sheeran’s acoustic performance here:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Nick Fradiani Could Perform At Your School!
Starting Monday April 3rd!

Listen Live