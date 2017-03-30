Parents! Make Sure You Know About This Target Recall

Because of a potential choking hazard, Target is recalling nearly 20,000 Tic-Tac-Toe games.

Magnets can come off the game and in addition to posing a choking hazard, when multiple magnets are swallowed they can link together inside your body!!

The model number of the recalled game is 234-25-1089 and can be found on the bottom right corner of the product.

Thankfully there haven’t been any injuries reported yet. If you bought the game, get it back to the store for a full refund so you aren’t the first one!