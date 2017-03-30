Gina J’s Dirty Laundry March 30, 2017

Were Mel B and Stephen Belafonte in an open relationship? And DWTS might lose another star, unexpectedly! Find out who in today’s Dirty Laundry…

Did Mel B and Stephen Belafonte have an open marriage? And that’s why they’re getting divorced? The two are headed to a divorce and now an old photo that was taken by Kim Kardashian West at a mutual friend’s wedding in Miami last year has resurfaced and it’s of Stephen hugging the legs of his now estranged wife and a mystery woman. Commenters even dubbed it a “threesome” snap. Well Stephen’s brother Jeremiah Stanbury recently told the Daily Star about the former couple’s “open relationship” which he believes led up to their split:

“Basically what they had going on was a very fun, loose, open kind of relationship. They liked to bring a stripper over and have a little fun and stuff like that. If you’re not a very mature person and you’re not very solid, if you’re going to look at that as a license [sp] to do whatever the hell you want, then someone is going to feel unappreciated.” Here’s the photo…

Well, I remember these photos from 2014 of Mel and her girlfriends kissing… while Stephen was in the boat…

Charo is threatening to quit Dancing With the Stars. “Charo was super upset this week about her scoring and she feels like she’s being treated and scored very unfairly,” our source told us. “She is seriously upset.” In the two weeks of competition, Charo has earned a 21 and a 25 out of 40 from the judges and she was at the bottom of the first eliminations. As annoying as I think she is I was surprised how low they scored her after praising her routines.

The Bachelorette’s Josh Murray called the cops on his former fiancée Amanda Stanton all so that he could get keys to a car. According to an Irvine Police spokesperson, Mr. Murray and his assistant Hayley Watts placed a “keep the peace” call earlier this month, as the 32-year-old was at odds with Miz Stanton over an Audi Q5. The rep revealed to Us Weekly: “It was an incident where it was a dispute over a car and perhaps some items in the car. It basically resolved itself. No arrests were made. There was no criminal activity of any sort.” So… why were the cops needed in the first place? Murray’s assistant dished: “I was there with a police officer trying to make a peaceful exchange trying to receive the [car] keys from Amanda.”

Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s calf injury is going to have him out at least another week. He was getting surgery on it in hopes of returning…

Has “Exes & Oh’s” singer Elle King called off her wedding to fiancé Andrew “Fergie” Ferguson? Her social media posts are suggesting the two have split. On Wednesday, King shared a happy photo alongside two girlfriends with the caption, “All my single ladies.” A day earlier, King praised the “California sunshine” while making mention of a “heartbreaking” day. “Gotta say… no matter how heartbreaking one day may be, it’s hard to not smile in this California sunshine,” she wrote. Last year I interviewed her at the Grammy Awards and I put my foot in my mouth lol. I congratulated her on her new engagement and I asked how long she had been dating “Fergie”… she said a month!!! I laughed and she wasn’t too happy when I thought she was kidding. Oops lol… I was hoping that she would prove me wrong. Maybe the rumors are false… check out the posts…