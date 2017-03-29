Six Flags New England Announces Holiday in the Park

Jennifer McGrath from Six Flags New England shared some MAJOR new with Gina J… Holiday in the Park is coming to town!

Holiday in the Park will take place weekends and select days November 24 to December 31.

New England’s largest holiday celebration will debut as Six Flags New England decks the halls in a dazzling display of lights, sights, and sounds for its inaugural holiday extravaganza. Holiday in the Park at Six Flags New England offers an entirely new and unique holiday celebration experience unlike anything seen before. Boasting over 50 rides, shows, and attractions, this winter season just got so much cooler.

Hear more with Jen and Gina below:

Click Here for more details on Six Flags New England’s Holiday in the Park!