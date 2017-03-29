Gina J’s Dirty Laundry March 29, 2017

George Michael was finally laid to rest today. And how did Lady Gaga celebrate her 31st birthday? Find out in today’s Dirty Laundry…

Three months after his death on Christmas Day, George Michael was laid to rest today in an intimate ceremony. “We can confirm that the funeral of the singer George Michael took place today. Family and close friends gathered for the small, private ceremony to say goodbye to their beloved son, brother and friend,” a rep for the singer tells PEOPLE in a statement. “George Michael’s family would like to thank his fans across the world for their many messages of love and support. We ask that the family’s wish for privacy be respected so that they can continue to live their lives privately, away from any media intrusion. No further details will be released.” A source tells PEOPLE Michael was buried in London at Highgate Ceremony next to his beloved mother, Lesley, who died 20 years ago.

Lady Gaga celebrated her 31st birthday last night with some friends… they had dinner at Gjelina in Venice, CA… ohh friends like Elton John and Johnny Depp were there. She and her boyfriend, Christian Carino, walked in hand in hand with her and he was holding a Tiffany bag… Here’s some photos…

Dance Moms Abby Lee Miller quit the show and fans were worried as to what would happen to the show… well, her replacement has already been found… Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke will take over for Abby for the remainder of the show’s season. Abby has her upcoming sentencing for her bankruptcy fraud case coming up.

John Legend surprised London travelers this morning when he sat down at the public piano in the busy St. Pancras International train station to play a free concert for those passing by. He performed “Ordinary People” and “All of Me”… Here’s some video…

Sooo @johnlegend just performed at St Pancras station 😱 pic.twitter.com/25BnbwP1YX — Time Out London (@TimeOutLondon) March 29, 2017

Dancing with the Stars‘ Maksim Chmerkovskiy has announced he will not return next week again because of his calf injury. Alan Bersten will once again temporarily take his place as Morris’ partner.

Cristiano Ronaldo was on his private jet and he had everyone be quiet so they could hear the captain announce they were arriving at the newly renamed Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport in Portugal! There was a whole ceremony at the airport Wednesday — with the President and Prime Minister of Portugal both on hand to honor the 32-year-old soccer star … who also got his own bust… and whoever made that should be fired… Check it out… it’s terrible!

Yesterday some reports came out that Kris Jenner had broken up with her longtime boy toy, Corey Gamble but according to TMZ the reports are false. And now there are reports that Kylie Jenner and Tyga might be on the outs again… they haven’t been seen together since the beginning of the month and he’s been partying without her. Maybe Kylie got sick of his money problems because now Blac Chyna is calling out Tyga out on Snapchat for not paying his child support!!

Madonna’s son Rocco Ritchie is a model now… then again a lot of celebrity kids are modeling. The 16-year-old appears in the Adidas Originals X Alexander Wang ad campaign.

One Direction’s Harry Styles will be making his solo debut this April 15th on Saturday Night Live and Jimmy Fallon will host.

And it looks like One Direction’s Liam Payne could be the first to marry… he and Cheryl welcomed a baby and sources say there will be a low-key wedding very soon.