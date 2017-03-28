What’s The BIG ANNOUNCEMENT at Six Flags New England?

Tomorrow morning (that’s Wednesday March 29th), Six Flags New England will be making a BIG announcement for 2017. We can’t say just what it is yet… but that’s actually one of TWO announcements for this year!

While anxiously await the BIG news, Jennifer McGrath chatted with Damon Scott about Galactic Attack on Mind Eraser, Six Flags New England’s new Virtual Reality Coaster!

The world’s first mixed reality experience on a VR coaster is coming to Six Flags New England this spring. In partnership with Samsung, the “Official Technology Partner of Six Flags,” New England’s largest theme park is once again leading the way in innovation and taking its signature brand of thrills to the next level and beyond in a fully immersive, virtual riding experience on the park’s iconic steel coaster, Mind Eraser.

Mind Eraser celebrates its 20th birthday this season, timed to the launch of Galactic Attack Virtual Reality Coaster. Additionally, the coaster is being outfitted with brand new restraints for a more comfortable, smoother and exhilarating ride experience than ever before.

When riders board the coaster and don their Samsung Gear VR headsets, they will be introduced to the device’s passthrough camera functionality, instantly making riders aware of their surroundings, by allowing them to see the “real world,” including the person seated next to them— along with virtual content. As they get settled into the ride, a heads up display overlay on the passthrough camera view will show data like current status of weaponry, time codes, fuel cells, and a countdown clock. Cresting the lift hill, a massive, swirling wormhole comes into view. As riders drop at high speeds, the mixed reality view changes to a completely immersive, virtual reality environment and a fighter spaceship cockpit materializes and envelops the riders into a tunnel of light. At the bottom of the first hill, riders are launched into the middle of a space battle, coming under attack from flying drones firing lasers and missiles. After swinging through tight channels, narrowly dodging drones and artillery fire, riders are brought into one of three drone bays, each of which offer a completely different gaming experience and three different endings.

Galactic Attack Virtual Reality Coaster will premier to Season Pass holders on April 8 and 9 followed by its grand opening to the public on Monday, April 10.

Hear more about this awesome new attraction coming in 2017 to Six Flags New England!