Gina J’s Dirty Laundry March 28, 2017

There’s a bidding war over American Idol, while DWTS loses its first contestant this year. And get ready to obsess over your new guilty pleasure What Happens at The Abbey… these stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry!

NBC and FOX are in a bidding war to bring back American Idol. They have submitted bids to FreemantleMedia — which owns the show — and a decision could come as early as this week. NBC’s The Voice airs twice a year and Adam Levine only wants to do 1 cycle a year so NBC would alternate between The Voice and American Idol. TMZ says NBC has Ryan Seacrest as the favored host the second time around, and FOX would also entertain bringing Ryan back. TMZ reports that the target date for bringing ‘Idol’ back is either Summer 2018 or mid-season 2019. They would have a new panel of judges and the rumors of Kanye West hosting are false.

Danny DeVito, 72, and Rhea Perlman, 68, are separated. Danny revealed the news on CBS News Sunday Morning, but he says “We’re not getting a divorce, but we separated, yeah.” DeVito and Perlman publicly separated once before, in 2012, but reconciled in 2013.

Last night on Dancing With the Stars they sent home their first contestant… that would be Chris Kattan… he seemed upset because he wished that they had known how he broke his neck years ago… they did a segment last night on the show but it was too late.

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller is quitting the show because she says she’s tired of being manipulated by male producers who don’t know anything about dance. She insists she has no problem teaching the kids, but rather with “being manipulated, disrespected and used, day in and day out by men who never took a dance lesson in their lives and treat women like dirt.”

Katy Perry was seen flirting with Ryan Phillippe at Elton John’s 70th Birthday party over the weekend… hmmm, they’re both single.

E!’s new series What Happens at The Abbey is set to premiere this May! Cameras will follow the lives of the employees who work at L.A. hotspot and check out the drama in the clip… What Happens at The Abbey premieres May 14 at 10 pm, only on E!

Pharrell Williams‘ life story will be turned into an upcoming movie musical titled Atlantis. The film “is a musical that is being described as a Romeo and Juliet style story (with a music element) inspired by Williams’ childhood in Virginia Beach,” according to THR.

Matthew Morrison has joined the cast of Grey’s Anatomy in a guest starring role! His character is named Dr. Paul Stadler and fans think he could be playing the abusive ex-husband of Jo, played by Camilla Luddington.