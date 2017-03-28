Find Your Companion Pets of the Week March 28th

Looking for a loveable new addition to your home? Check out this week’s Find Your Companion Pets of the Week, brought to you by Companions & Homemakers and Our Companions Animal Rescue!

Brody

Meet Brody! This handsome 6-year-old Hound mix is an easygoing, social, and mellow pup who is so ready to find his forever home. Brody is exceptionally dog social and has made many new buddies at our Sanctuary. He is great with adult visitors and is a happy, healthy, well-mannered pup. Brody would do best in an adult household or one with teenagers, as he has decided that little humans are not for him! Brody loves taking long walks, playing with his friends, and spending time loving up on his people. For more information about this awesome pup, call 860-242-9999 x302 or email megan@ourcompanions.org.

Gonji

Meet Gonji! He is a super sweet and affectionate polydactyl male cat around 3-5 years old. He loves to snuggle, enjoys lots of petting, loves to play with interactive toys, has great litterbox habits and loves to eat! Gonji is an all around perfect cat! Gonji is a confident boy so he would prefer to be the only king of his castle. He would love to not have to share the spotlight with anyone so if you are someone looking for a lovable companion that will melt your heart, Gonji may be just for you! For more information, contact michelle@ourcompanions.org or 860-242-9999 ext. 302.

