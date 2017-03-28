Download Tickets To an Advance Screening of ‘GOING IN STYLE’

Want to see an advance screening of GOING IN STYLE on Monday, April 3 at 7pm at Cinepolis West Hartford? Keep reading to find out how you can download FREE tickets to the screening!

About GOING IN STYLE:

Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin team up as lifelong buddies Willie, Joe and Al, who decide to buck retirement and step off the straight-and-narrow for the first time in their lives when their pension fund becomes a corporate casualty. Desperate to pay the bills and come through for their loved ones, the three risk it all by embarking on a daring bid to knock off the very bank that absconded with their money.

This film has been rated PG-13 for drug content, language and some suggestive material.

(*please note, passes are not guaranteed seats for the screening, and are valid on a first come, first served basis. Please plan to arrive at least 60 minutes early for your best chance to get seats!)