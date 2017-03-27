WIN BEFORE YOU CAN BUY: Matchbox Twenty with Counting Crows

Matchbox Twenty with Counting Crows are coming to the XFinity Theater this September, and we want to send you to see the show.

On September 2nd, 2017, “A BRIEF HISTORY OF EVERYTHING TOUR” with Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows with Special Guests Rivers and Rust are coming to the XFinity Theater in Hartford. Tickets go on sale Friday March 31st at 10am at LiveNation.com, but we want you to win them with 96.5 TIC… BEFORE you can buy them!

Listen for your chance to call-in with Damon Scott all this week. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!