Gina J’s Dirty Laundry March 27, 2017

Jon Gosselin’s latest gig will blow your mind! Plus Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, and more celebrate Elton John’s birthday, and more stories in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Jon Gosselin will make his debut as a stripper at Dusk Nightclub in Caesars Atlantic City.!!!! He’s part of the “Untamed Male Revue.” Jon’s been rehearsing for a few weeks, even working out. By the way… the show debuts on April 1, Jon’s birthday. No, not a cruel joke! “I work at Dusk Nightclub in Atlantic City, New Jersey. I’m a member of the Senate DJ group and I also help with Promotion,” he explained. “I DJ at the club sometimes, but I find promotion is more rewarding both financially and emotionally. I like taking care of people and making others feel welcome.”

Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder sang “Happy Birthday” to Elton John at the rock legend’s 70th birthday party in Los Angeles Saturday… Gaga also performed “Bad Romance” and “Born This Way” for Elton. Guests included Katy Perry, Jon Hamm, James Corden, Rob Lowe, Roseanne Cash and many more. Check out the pictures and video… Elton even performed.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were in Los Angeles together… dinner and the next day the gym. Check out some photos…

Cuba Gooding, Jr. thinks it’s okay to lift a woman’s skirt up right in front of an audience! And now he is getting a ton of flack for lifting Sarah Paulson’s dress during an American Horror Story: Roanoke panel during PaleyFest in LA Sunday. He meant it as a joke but the audience was upset.

Real Housewives move over… check out Second Wives Club with Shiva Safai, Katie Cazorla, Veronika Obeng, Shawna Craig, Tania Mehra and Morisa Surray on E!’s new series, here’s a sneak peak…

Amanda Seyfried and her new husband Thomas Sadoski welcomed their first child — a baby GIRL.

Fuller House‘s Jodie Sweetin and her fiancé of one year Justin Hodak have called it quits ahead of what would have been her fourth marriage. She even called the cops after he threatened to commit suicide. He was arrested because he had a gun and he’s a felon.

One Direction’s Liam Payne is officially a dad! Payne and longtime girlfriend, Cheryl Cole, have welcomed their first child together… a baby boy.

Dancing with the Stars‘ Maksim Chmerkovskiy will not be on the dance floor tonight because of a calf injury. His partner, Glee star Heather Morris will dance with Alan Bersten tonight.

“Cash Me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli, 14, has signed a deal with a major TV production company. Nothing’s been shot, but producers are so confident they’re going to shop the concept and believe they can sell a series in the room. Looks like it’ll be a reality show with her mom. What a mess!

Antonio Banderas announced over the weekend that he had a heart attack earlier this year on Jan 26th… and it required surgery that left 3 stents in his arteries. He said: “it wasn’t serious and hasn’t caused any damage.”

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ public memorial happened over the weekend. The memorial was held at Forest Lawn Saturday inside a 1,200 seat theater, which was almost at capacity. Debbie’s son, Todd, led the ceremony, which featured a video tribute, performances from Debbie’s dance studio and closing words from Dan Aykroyd…. Here’s some footage.

Last week Beyoncé made cancer-stricken Ebony Banks’ day when she called her up on FaceTime for a quick chat. Just 4 days since the call, Ebony lost her battle with a rare form of stage lV cancer.

Weekend box office:

1. Beauty and the Beast $88.3 million

2. Power Rangers $40.5 million

3. Kong: Skull Island $14.4 million

7. Chips $7.6 million