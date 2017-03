Acoustic Sunrise Playlist 3-26-17

Three hours of acoustic favorites start at 9 Sunday morning! Click to listen live online!

9 AM

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE-Charlie Puth

NO SUCH THING-John Mayer

YOU BELONG WITH ME-Taylor Swift

I WILL WAIT-Mumford & Sons

RHYTHM OF LOVE-Plain White T’s

AM I WRONG-Nico & Vinz

HONEY, I’M GOOD-Andy Grammer

LOVE SONG-Sara Bareilles

DON’T-Ed Sheeran

DANCING ON MY OWN-Calum Scott

EVERYTHING YOU WANT-Vertical Horizon

MR. KNOW IT ALL-Kelly Clarkson

10 AM

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO-James Arthur

COOL KIDS-Echosmtih

UPSIDE DOWN-Jack Johnson

HERE WITHOUT YOU-3 Doors Down

GERONIMO-Sheppard

IF YOU’RE GONE-Matchbox 20

CECILIA & THE SATELLITE-Andrew McMahon

YOU OUGHTA KNOW-Alanis Morissette

BUDAPEST-George Ezra

STITCHES-Shawn Mendes

DROPS OF JUPITER-Train

RUN TO YOU-Bryan Adams

11 AM

SHAPE OF YOU-Ed Sheeran

BEST DAY OF MY LIFE-American Authors

LOOK AFTER YOU-The Fray

LET IT GO-James Bay

SHE SETS THE CITY ON FIRE-Gavin DeGraw

I’M NOT THE ONLY ONE-Sam Smith

UNSTEADY-X Ambassadors

THIS TOWN-Naill Horan

MISERY-Maroon 5

YELLOW-Coldplay

TAKE ME TO CHURCH-Hozier

SLIDE-Goo Goo Dolls

