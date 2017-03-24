Tickets on the :20s Winning Weekend: See An Advance Screening Of SMURFS THE LOST VILLAGE

March 24, 2017 10:00 AM

All this weekend 96.5 TIC is giving you the chance to win a four-pack of tickets to an advance screening of SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE at Cinemark Buckland Hills in Manchester this April!

Listen for your chance to call-in and win every hour on Saturday from 9:20am to 6:20pm, and Sunday from 12:20pm to 6:20pm. 

When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a four pack of tickets to an advance screening of SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE at Cinemark Buckland Hills in Manchester on April 1st!

In this fully animated, all-new take on the Smurfs, a mysterious map sets Smurfette and her best friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on an exciting and thrilling race through the Forbidden Forest filled with magical creatures to find a mysterious lost village before the evil wizard Gargamel does.  Embarking on a rollercoaster journey full of action and danger, the Smurfs are on a course that leads to the discovery of the biggest secret in Smurf history!

(*please note, passes are not guaranteed seats for the screening, and are valid on a first come, first served basis. Please plan to arrive at least 60 minutes early for your best chance to get seats!)

