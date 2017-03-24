Gina J’s Dirty Laundry March 24, 2017

Are you ready for Kardashians: The Animated Series? And Amy Schumer exits the Barbie movie. These stories and more stories in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Kris Jenner is pitching an animated television series featuring Kim, Khloe, Kylie and the rest of the family except for Caitlyn Jenner!!! Kris had a meeting with Harvey Weinstein’s company in L.A. earlier this month to pitch the show. The show is for primetime… it’s not for kids.

And the family reportedly purchased the approximately $3,000 per person Diamond Premiere VIP pack to attend Tony Robbins conference. Their package includes seminars, a fire walk experience, floor seats, and ultimate edge interactive audio program. So who’s going to walk on fire???

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft posed with the FBI yesterday when they handed over Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jerseys!!! His 49 and 51 jerseys were returned from Mexico. Kraft said, “We want to thank the FBI, the Mexican authorities and the many different local agencies that were involved in the investigation and ultimate recovery of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey.” Here’s the photo…

Amy Schumer has backed out of the Barbie movie due to her scheduling conflicts. It was announced in December that she would be Barbie and she had to defend herself from body shamers. The Barbie movie is still reportedly going forward… but no replacement has been announced yet.

The Talk‘s Sara Gilbert has apologized after mispronouncing several names during the show’s live announcement of Emmy nominations this week. “Yesterday we announced the daytime Emmy nominations, and I’m sure this is my karma for teasing Sharon so much about getting names wrong, but I got so many names wrong, because I was so nervous, and normally, when we say people’s names, we’ve gone over who the guests are, and we’ve practiced, but this was an in-the-moment thing, where we were finding out right along with you who was nominated,” Gilbert explained. “I made several mistakes, and I was even nervous when I was saying it, knowing I was saying things wrong, so I’m very, very sorry to any of the women whose names I got wrong.”

“It was a true mistake. I respect you guys, I congratulate you. I would never want to take away from your moment, so I am truly sorry,” she continued. “I wish you guys luck, and again, I apologize, and we celebrate you guys.” Gilbert’s on-air flubs (which included names like The View‘s Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Sunny Hostin, and The Real‘s Adrienne Houghton and Jeannie Mai) didn’t go unnoticed. In fact, Whoopi Goldberg called Gilbert out on The View on Thursday.

Mario Lopez has been announced as the host of the upcoming Candy Crush game show being produced at CBS! The new series will premiere on July 9 and production began today (March 23). According to THR: “Teams of two will have to use their wits and physical agility to compete on enormous interactive game boards, which CBS says will feature next-generation technology, as they conquer Candy Crush and are crowned champions.”

William Shatner has tweeted at Nick Viall once again to let him know that he’s willing to extend a peace rose after telling the world he wouldn’t root for him on DWTS. “Hey @viallnicholas28 Will you accept this [peace rose emoji]? As a Dad w/ daughters I’m not happy w/ what you’ve done in the past Maybe you’ve matured now?,” William wrote on Twitter.

Leave it to Gwyneth Paltrow and her Goop website to dive into bed with you… The actress has dedicated an entire issue of her lifestyle blog to helping improve your sex life.

The top 9 best sex tips Gwynnie and her team provided:

Sex Toys are Fun, Accessible and Even Work With Your Smart Phone Goop suggests tons of sex toys for every type of person, from the “glamour puss” to the “mistress-in-training.” While the prices vary along a wide range, we couldn’t help but pick out a few of the pricier ones (because, Goop), including: a $673 tickler ring, a $1,500 cuff-and-chain and a $3,128.70 solid silver c**k ring. There’s an App For That (and by That, We Mean Lessons on Sexual Pleasure) You Should Only Have “Casual Sex” if You Really Want to Take This Into Consideration When Questioning “Casual Sex” Watching Porn With Your Partner Can Better Your Sex Life Anal Sex Takes Practice Anal Also Takes Physical and Emotional Preparation Stand in Front of a Mirror Naked and Write Down Everything You Love About Yourself Women Need to Enjoy Sex More

And speaking of #6… expect references to that in the movie Chips which is out this weekend. And Power Rangers is also out this weekend but will they beat out Beauty and the Beast, doubt it LOL.