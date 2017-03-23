Gina J’s Dirty Laundry March 23, 2017

Is there a new lady in Tom Cruise’s life? Plus, Beyonce and Dwayne Johnson reach out to fans in touching ways, and more stories in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Does Tom Cruise have a new woman? Well, according to new reports the 54-year-old has fallen for his Mission Impossible co-star Vanessa Kirby, 28. Looks like the two hit it off immediately after she was cast in the franchise flick. He told the other MI producers that he had to have Vanessa in the 6th installment

Beyoncé took the time to facetime with a high school girl named Ebony Banks battling a rare form of stage IV cancer whose last wish was to meet her idol. Beyoncé apparently heard of the girl’s situation after Ebony’s classmates started a #ebonymeetsbeyonce campaign on Twitter, which went viral.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made an Instagram video for a 13 year old boy named Taitusi, the boy is from Hawaii with the Make-A-Wish foundation who’s wish was to meet the star. Unfortunately, with Johnson filming his HBO show Ballers in Las Vegas, he was only able to do the next best thing for one of his biggest fans… a video. Here it is…

There was a feud going on between Taraji P. Hensen and Nia Long on the set of Empire. Taraji didn’t like the way Nia talked to the staff… well, now the hair and makeup people lodged an official complaint against Nia and Nia also threatened to sue the show over an improper goodbye when she was done filming… looks like Nia won’t be back but her reps are saying the reports are false.

Shia LeBeouf had his anti-Trump “He Will Not Divide Us” art installation in New York and then New Mexico. Well, now it’s moving to the Foundation for Art and Creative Technology (FACT) in Liverpool, U.K. “Events have shown that America is simply not safe enough for this artwork to exist,” the trio said in a statement on FACT’s website. “We are proud to be continuing the project at FACT, an arts centre at the heart of the community.”

Dancing With the Stars‘ Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton were adding fuel to the rumors that they’re hooking up after “handgate”… when the bull rider was filmed grabbing his partner’s privates on live TV… the two were out together at the Cowboy Palace Saloon in Los Angeles and he had his arm around her and was whispering in her ear… date or were they taping for the show? Check out the photo.

Also former contestant and ice skater Kristi Yamaguchi tweeted to Nancy Kerrigan “So excited for you @NancyAKerrigan! Can’t wait to see you grace that ballroom floor, break a leg! #DWTS.”

Rachel Lindsay has been filming The Bachelorette for one week already, and she went on The Ellen Show to do one of the show’s famous group dates! Check out the hot guys she brought and they even took off their shirts for play “Make It Rain” on the show… that’s where Ellen has male dancers remove their shirt and dance for dollars in the audience! The Bachelorette returns to ABC Monday, May 22, at 9 pm ET.

CBS has renewed 16 shows in addition to the previously ordered new seasons of The Big Bang Theory and NCIS. Five freshman shows and 11 returning favorites. Bull, Kevin Can Wait, MacGyver, Man With a Plan and Superior Donuts will all return with a new season. Also coming back: Blue Bloods, Hawaii Five-0, Life in Pieces, Madam Secretary, Mom, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Scorpion, Survivor, 48 Hours and 60 Minutes.

Missing from the list? The Amazing Race, Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Elementary, Code Black, 2 Broke Girls, Doubt, The Great Indoors, Pure Genius, The Odd Couple, Training Day, Ransom and Undercover Boss. In a release, CBS said additional returning series pick-ups will be announced at a later date.

Doubt, which stars Katherine Heigl and Laverne Cox, was pulled off the schedule after just two episodes. The future of The Odd Couple has been in question for some time as well. Criminal Minds is wrapping its 12th season and Elementary‘s ratings, now in season five, have sagged. Training Day star Bill Paxton passed away after completing work on the series and it was not expected to return.