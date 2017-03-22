You know it’s coming–RussiaGate, The Movie.

You’ve seen SNL’s take on the Trump administration, but I thought I’d go ahead and take a shot at casting the film version myself.

Starting with Judge Neil Gorsuch. I’d have him portrayed by his doppleganger Tom Bergeron. Hey, wasn’t Bergeron a judge on some show? It’s not such a stretch!

Woody Harrelson would be a perfect Carter Page. Is that weed in Carter’s pocket?

Paul Manafort should be played by Chazz Palminteri. My money is on Chazz if these two ever have a celebrity boxing match.

Vlad–The Impaler–Putin could be played perfectly by Ed Harris complete with that masculine jaw line.

Mike Flynn needs a military actor. How about Charles Napier?

Pierce Brosnan would make a damn good FBI Director. He could introduce himself as, “Comey, James Comey.”

British Prime Minister Teresa May needs a strong woman to fill her shoes like Helen Mirren.

I gotta put Sean Bean in the movie as some random bad guy.

Vice President Mike Pence comes to life thanks to Ellen DeGeneres. Same haircut and everything. She’s got better dance moves though.

And playing Donald Trump? LOUIE ANDERSON!