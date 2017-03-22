RussiaGate, The Movie

March 22, 2017 9:12 AM By Christine Lee

You know it’s coming–RussiaGate, The Movie.

You’ve seen SNL’s take on the Trump administration, but I thought I’d go ahead and take a shot at casting the film version myself.

Starting with Judge Neil Gorsuch. I’d have him portrayed by his doppleganger Tom Bergeron. Hey, wasn’t Bergeron a judge on some show? It’s not such a stretch!

screen shot 2017 03 22 at 10 50 07 am RussiaGate, The Movie

Judge Gorsuch (left) and Tom Bergeron (right).

Woody Harrelson would be a perfect Carter Page. Is that weed in Carter’s pocket?

carter page woody harrelson RussiaGate, The Movie

Woody Harrelson (left) and Carter Page (right).

Paul Manafort should be played by Chazz Palminteri. My money is on Chazz if these two ever have a celebrity boxing match.

manafort chazz RussiaGate, The Movie

Paul Manafort (left) and Chazz Palminteri (right).

Vlad–The Impaler–Putin could be played perfectly by Ed Harris complete with that masculine jaw line.

putin ed harris RussiaGate, The Movie

Putin (left) and Ed Harris (right).

Mike Flynn needs a military actor. How about Charles Napier?

flynn charles napier RussiaGate, The Movie

Mike Flynn (left) and Charlies Napier (right).

Pierce Brosnan would make a damn good FBI Director. He could introduce himself as, “Comey, James Comey.”

comey pierce brosnan RussiaGate, The Movie

James Comey (left) and Pierce Brosnan (right).

British Prime Minister Teresa May needs a strong woman to fill her shoes like Helen Mirren.

teresa may hellen mirren RussiaGate, The Movie

Teresa May (left) and Helen Mirren (right).

I gotta put Sean Bean in the movie as some random bad guy.

sean bean RussiaGate, The Movie

Bad ass actor Sean Bean.

Vice President Mike Pence comes to life thanks to Ellen DeGeneres. Same haircut and everything. She’s got better dance moves though.

screen shot 2017 03 22 at 10 50 13 am RussiaGate, The Movie

Mike Pence (left) and Ellen (right).

And playing Donald Trump? LOUIE ANDERSON!

trump louie anderson RussiaGate, The Movie

Both of these photos are of Donald Trump.

 

 

