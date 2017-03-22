‘RussiaGate, The Movie’

March 22, 2017 9:12 AM By Christine Lee

You know it’s going to be announced one of these days–RussiaGate, The Movie.

You’ve seen SNL’s take on the Trump administration. I thought I’d go ahead and try casting the film version myself.

Let’s start with Pierce Brosnan. He would make a damn good FBI Director. He could introduce himself as, “Comey, James Comey.”

comey pierce brosnan RussiaGate, The Movie

James Comey (left) and Pierce Brosnan (right).

Judge Neil Gorsuch has gotta be played by his celebrity twin, Tom Bergeron.

screen shot 2017 03 22 at 10 50 07 am RussiaGate, The Movie

Judge Gorsuch (left) and Tom Bergeron (right).

Woody Harrelson would be a perfect Carter Page. Is that weed in Carter’s pocket or Russian bribes?

carter page woody harrelson RussiaGate, The Movie

Woody Harrelson (left) and Carter Page (right).

Chazz Palminteri as Paul Manafort. My money is on Chazz if these two ever get into a fight.

manafort chazz RussiaGate, The Movie

Paul Manafort (left) and Chazz Palminteri (right).

Ed Harris has already played good guy Senator John McCain, now he can play bad dude Russian president Vladmir Putin.

putin ed harris RussiaGate, The Movie

Putin (left) and Ed Harris (right).

How about gruff military-type actor Charles Napier as the disgraced former Director of National Intelligence, Mike Flynn?

flynn charles napier RussiaGate, The Movie

Mike Flynn (left) and Charlies Napier (right).

Wait, Charles Napier passed away. Damn it! Call Christoph Waltz instead.

18394919 3031 RussiaGate, The Movie

Christoph Waltz, the ultimate rogue military man.

British Prime Minister Teresa May needs a strong woman to fill her shoes like Helen Mirren.

teresa may hellen mirren RussiaGate, The Movie

Teresa May (left) and Helen Mirren (right).

Sean Bean as some random bad guy.

sean bean RussiaGate, The Movie

Bad ass actor Sean Bean.

Hot-mess Courtney Love as hot-mess Kellyanne Conway.

170203095515 kellyanne conway 1024x576 RussiaGate, The Movie

Kellyanne Conway (left) and Courtney Love (right).

Sean Spicer as Sean Spicer, in a hat.

Or maybe this hat?

Vice President Mike Pence comes to life thanks to Ellen DeGeneres. Same haircut and everything. She’s got better dance moves though.

screen shot 2017 03 22 at 10 50 13 am RussiaGate, The Movie

Mike Pence (left) and Ellen (right).

Who plays Donald Trump? Well, that’s easy—LOUIE ANDERSON!

trump louie anderson RussiaGate, The Movie

Both of these photos are of Donald Trump.

And last but not least, who could play the beautiful First Lady, Melania Trump? Pam Anderson.

1409587097003 image galleryimage pamela anderson attends t RussiaGate, The Movie

Pamela Anderson.

What? You don’t see the resemblance? Let me help you out…

There you have it–RussiaGate, The Movie.

Coming soon–somewhere, some day–to a theater near you!

