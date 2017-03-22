Gina J’s Dirty Laundry March 22, 2017

William Shatner declares war on Bachelor Nick Viall! Plus, Brad and Angelina are talking again. Plus, we remember game show legend Chuck Barris and more stories in today’s Dirty Laundry.

William Shatner, 86, is on a campaign to get the Bachelor’s Nick Viall off of Dancing With the Stars. William is on twitter encouraging Dancing With the Stars fans to participate in an “Anyone But Nick” campaign. He didn’t like what Nick did on former seasons of The Bachelorette and he predicts that Nick will return to Bachelor In Paradise since his engagement to Vanessa will not last.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are finally talking to each other once again, six months after their split. People reports that Brad is “much happier,” and “very relieved that things are not playing out in public any more.” Brad is even spending more time with his kids when they’re in Los Angeles.

Game show legend Chuck Barris died at the age of 87 yesterday. He was the creator and host of The Gong Show. He also created The Dating Game and The Newlywed Game in the ’60s. He claimed to have been a CIA assassin on the side, as chronicled in his autobiography, “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind,” which was turned into a movie that starred Sam Rockwell and George Clooney made his directorial debut. He also wrote 1962’s “Palisades Park” … sung by Freddy Cannon.

A photo of Demi Lovato has begun circulating on adult websites in the last few days… is she the latest to be hacked? She’s laughing it off and said: “I love how everyone’s freaking out about one picture. It’s not nude and it’s just cleavage. Besides the world has seen me nude BY CHOICE before… #vanityfair.”

Charlie Sheen did a recent interview and he was asked if he thought there were more people in Hollywood that have HIV but won’t come out and tell everyone like he did. Charlie said: “I know who they are, but I will take that to my grave.” He also talked about the time that Lindsay Lohan filmed a cameo for his show Anger Management in 2013. He said that she partied so hard they had a garbage bin on set that they named “Lindsay” because she was always puking into it. He also said that they partied one night at his house and he remembers her tucking him into bed but nothing happened between the two.

Speaking of Lindsay she is doing a new prank TV show called anti-social… here’s a preview of the show but she’s still looking for a network to pick it up…

Move over Tyra Banks because former Real Housewives of Beverly Hill’s Yolanda Hadid is getting her own TV show looking for models! It will be on Lifetime and she will be teaching her tips and tricks to a bunch of up-and-coming models and their mothers! And a contract with IMG is up for grabs. Yolanda’s daughters, Gigi and Bella Hadid, are 2 of the biggest models out there right now.

Ashley Olsen and her much older boyfriend have split after 5 months together. She’s 30 and he’s 58-year-old financier Richard Sachs.

Josh Duggar is expecting a 5th child with his very forgiving wife but he’s also facing a lawsuit! You see when Josh was on online dating and hook up sites he used the photo of a club DJ from LA… that man is now suing him.

Poor Mary J. Blige… her slimy soon to be ex-Martin ‘Kendu’ Isaacs is demanding $110,000 from Mary J. Blige in monthly support!!! He also wants her to cough up $5,000 a month to support his parents and $4,971 a month in support for two children from a past relationship.

Katey Sagal has released a memoir called “Grace Notes: My Recollections.” She talks about her 15 year old battle with drugs and an affair with Kiss frontman Gene Simmons! She reportedly met him back in the 70’s when she was a waitress, she recorded backup vocals on an album for him and had an affair for years until she married another guy. His daughter is upset that Katey is revealing this and hurting her family… not sure why she feels that way since he wasn’t with Shannon Tweed at that time.