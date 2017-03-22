Calling all BAD MOMS. Does this look familiar?

Well crap. I’m a hypocrite and a douche bag parent.
What did I do? I bitched and complained about OTHER parents who allow their kids to go to school in ice cold weather wearing shorts.
Because you know, I would NEVER allow THAT in MY house.
Uh-huh.
Check out how my 12 year old son was dressed today when I picked his little ass up from school.
Hypocritical douche bag parenting award of the day goes to…ME. After complaining about OTHER parents who let their kids go to school in shorts on freezing cold days, look how my son dressed in this 29 degree, 50 mph wind day. Yes in SHORTS. In my defense, I don't get the boys ready for school in the morning, so I blame my husband!! #parenting #kids #snow⛄ #momoftheyear
Go ahead, you can call me a ‘bad mom’. I dare you to say it to my face! Wait, no I was kidding. Don’t say it to my face. I’ll cry. I’m very hormonal right now.
RELATED: Read my original rant “Why the *&*% Do Parents Let Their Kids Wear Shorts To School in Winter?!