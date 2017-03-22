Calling all BAD MOMS. Does this look familiar?

Well crap. I’m a hypocrite and a douche bag parent.

What did I do? I bitched and complained about OTHER parents who allow their kids to go to school in ice cold weather wearing shorts.

Because you know, I would NEVER allow THAT in MY house.

Uh-huh.

Check out how my 12 year old son was dressed today when I picked his little ass up from school.

Go ahead, you can call me a ‘bad mom’. I dare you to say it to my face! Wait, no I was kidding. Don’t say it to my face. I’ll cry. I’m very hormonal right now.

