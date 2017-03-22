Artists Send Love to London after Parliament Attack

By Radio.com Staff

An attack outside of London’s Parliament today (March 22) resulted in 20 injuries and 4 deaths, including that of the assailant, according to CBS News.

The suspect used his car to attack pedestrians on the sidewalk of the Westminster Bridge before crashing into the gates of Parliment, where he exited the vehicle and attacked police officers with a knife and was subsequently shot and killed.

P!nk, Nicki Minaj, and Ellie Goulding were just a few to express their love, dismay, and solidarity via social media.

I've just this second turned on the news 😡😢😿 my heart is hurting for the people in London who have been affected by yet another tragedy —

P!nk (@Pink) March 22, 2017

May God protect everyone in London. Hate hearing this sad news. Sending my condolences to the victims' families. —

NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) March 22, 2017

Thinking of London this morning from LA. . Stay safe everyone !! —

Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) March 22, 2017

Was in Soho when I heard the terrible news... stay safe and resilient as ever my fellow Londoners. My thoughts go out to those affected —

Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) March 22, 2017

All safe here. Heart and thoughts in Westminster. twitter.com/psychemax/stat… —

Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 22, 2017

London I love you x —

Lily (@lilyallen) March 22, 2017