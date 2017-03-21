WATCH: Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal unhinged interview

March 21, 2017 6:06 AM By Christine Lee

Fox 5 Washington DC reporter, Kevin McCarthy lost all control of this interview from the moment it started.

Kevin was simply trying to talk to the boys about their new movie, LIFE. But everyone had a very hard time being serious.

Some problems included figuring out what a ‘big one-er’ is, along with:

Kevin giving Ryan and Jake Deadpool toys. (Jake’s toy is in his ear.)

screen shot 2017 03 21 at 5 56 00 am WATCH: Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal unhinged interview

Ryan and Jake getting confused as to which seat is theirs.

screen shot 2017 03 21 at 5 55 46 am WATCH: Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal unhinged interview

Putting the chair-name-tags on Kevin the reporter.

screen shot 2017 03 21 at 6 00 27 am WATCH: Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal unhinged interview

Watch the madness below…

Did you figure out what a ‘big one-er’ is? It’s a long, continuous film shot.

I know, it sounds dirty…sadly, it’s not!

