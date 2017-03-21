Quinnipiac Women’s Basketball Team In Sweet 16 For First Time!

I admittedly don’t follow college hoops. I probably should. Sure, you can revoke my Nutmegger status. Also, forgive me if I don’t know the proper “sports way” to say stuff.

On a rare occasion that you do find me at a sporting event, I’m likely at the snack bar loading a hot dog with kraut and mustard while tweeting about everything happening in the venue but the actual game.

But, I digress. This is something sporty I had to share today!

First things first.

Yes, we love our UConn Huskies, no doubt. The ladies are one game away from clinching 110 games of consecutive wins (which would shatter some collegiate records, BTW)! These women make us so proud to be from Connecticut! And we’re excited they are sailing their way to the top once again!

But this year, another Connecticut school is also headed to the Sweet 16! My alma mater, Quinnipiac! According to QU’s website, the Bobcats are “the first female sports team in the University’s history to win an NCAA Tournament game.” Wow!!

SWEET 16…HERE WE COME!!! #Sweet16 #marchmadness #CinderellaCrashingTheParty #bobcatnation #NCAAW A post shared by Quinnipiac Athletics (@quathletics) on Mar 20, 2017 at 10:07pm PDT

The Bobcats went on to upset Miami last night and will head to California this weekend to face South Carolina in the Sweet 16!

Let’s go, Bobcats!!! Make us known nationwide for more than just polls! 😂

–Lisa Gold, 96.5 TIC

Follow 96.5 TIC on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook!

Follow Lisa Gold on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat @violetfeline!