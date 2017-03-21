Gina J’s Dirty Laundry March 21, 2017

“Grab” all the details of the most buzz-worthy moment from last night’s Dancing With The Stars premiere, and lots more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Dancing with the Stars premiered last night and everyone is talking about professional bull rider Bonner Bolton and partner Sharna Burgess… I caught the “grab” last night lol– cameras caught Bonner getting handsy below the belt when they were backstage… she took his hand away. Bonner brushed off the crotch grab saying it was an accident… yeah, sure… didn’t look like an accident to me. She even said on Twitter: “Anyone who has the ridiculous idea that it was intentional… is straight up stupid. As in lacking th intelligence to realize it was innocent.” Sure, sure… check out the video and the other performances. Who had the worst score? Chris Kattan, omg he was soooo bad. Mr. T not so great either. Best performance/score was from Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. Glee alum/former Beyoncé backup dancer Heather Morris, Fifth Harmony’s Normani did well too and I was impressed with The Bachelor‘s Nick Viall’s performance. But seriously, what is wrong with Charo???? She is way over the top…

Mel B is divorcing her husband of almost 10 years… Stephen Belafonte!! Mel reportedly filed her divorce petition, citing irreconcilable differences– and according to the docs they’ve been separated since December 28, 2016. She is asking for joint custody of their 5 year old child and she wants the court to terminate any spousal support to him.

Looks like Kylie Jenner has landed her very own spinoff which will focus on her growing empire! An insider said: “Kylie is so excited… It’s going to be all about building her business, and hiring people for her team.” Maybe she should since the ratings for the second week of Keeping up with the Kardashians only had 100,000 more viewers… the premiere ratings weren’t great and they thought it would be much higher because Kim talked about the robbery in Paris.

Ellen DeGeneres ended up in the hospital after 2 glasses of wine… she dislocated her finger at home after she fell into the door. “So, you know how in gymnastics when you do a one-handed cartwheel and you have to spread the weight evenly between all your fingers? Well, I had two glasses of wine and fell into a door. The dogs were so excited to see us and I caught the lip of the top step. I was a foot away from the door and I fell into the door and it did something to my finger, I knew something was wrong. Portia [De Rossi] drove me to the hospital — to the emergency room,” DeGeneres, 59, said. “I dislocated my finger.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a video aimed at Donald Trump. He calls him out for his performance ratings in the 30s and he gives him some advice about protecting after-school programs… even offering a guided tour of a school a few miles from the White House.

Check out the first photos of Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl 49 & 51 jerseys since they were recovered by Mexican authorities! The Mexican Attorney General’s Office has released the photos of the uniforms. The jerseys were allegedly taken by Mauricio Ortega, who was a credentialed member of the international media when he went into the Patriots locker room and swiped the #12 uniforms.

Mariah Carey’s classic song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is being turned into an animated film. It’ll be out this year.

WWE’s Vince McMahon was in a car accident less than a mile from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT today… and it left his Bentley banged up. Another car was involved in the crash though it’s unclear exactly what happened. Everyone was ok… he’s probably headed in to deal with all the leaked naked photos of former WWE Divas champions Kaitlyn, Paige and Maria.

George Clooney surprised a fan named Pat at a senior assisted living community for her 87th birthday in England on Sunday, March 19th. The 87 year old fan loves George Clooney and mentions everyday how she would love to meet him. So letters were sent asking “would it be possible for her dream to come true.” He showed up and even brought her a card and flowers!