Win Tickets To ‘The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey’ at Hartford Stage

“The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey” is coming to Hartford Stage March 30th through April 23rd, and we want you to see the show.

“Absolute Brightness” is about the disappearance of Leonard Pelkey, a flamboyant 14-year-old who has been bullied by his peers. Critically-acclaimed actor and writer James Lecesne (I Am My Own Wife at Hartford Stage, the writer of the Academy Award-winning Trevor) portrays a tough New Jersey detective, a withdrawn teenage girl, a brusque yet gentle hairdresser and a dozen other intriguing characters as they join forces to solve a mystery that will forever change their lives. The New Yorker called it, “A whodunit with a heart of gold.”

Tickets to “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey” are on sale now through hartfordstage.org, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in with Damon Scott every day this week. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!