WIN BEFORE YOU CAN BUY: Lady Antebellum

March 20, 2017 11:32 AM

Lady Antebellum with Special Guests: Kelsea Ballerini & Brett Young are coming to the XFinity Theater this July, and we want to send you to see the show.

On July 22, 2017, the “YOU LOOK GOOD WORLD TOUR” with Lady Antebellum with Special Guests: Kelsea Ballerini & Brett Young are coming to the XFinity Theater in Hartford.  Tickets go on sale Friday March 24th at 10am at LiveNation.com, but we want you to win them with 96.5 TIC… BEFORE you can buy them!

Listen for your chance to call-in with Craig and Company all this week.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

LADY ANTEBELLUM

YOU LOOK GOOD WORLD TOUR

With Special Guests: Kelsea Ballerini & Brett Young

July 22   7:30pm

Xfinity Theatre

Savitt Way | Hartford CT

Tickets On Sale Friday March 24   10am

Buy tickets at livenation.com

Charge By Phone 800-745-3000

