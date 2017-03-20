Gina J’s Dirty Laundry March 20, 2017

Tom Brady’s stolen jersey has been found! And we say goodbye to Chuck Berry, hello to NBC’s summer premiere dates, and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

The FBI has recovered Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl 51 jersey in Mexico!  The person that had it is a credentialed member of the international media.  They are now in the process of returning the jersey to Brady.  They also found 1 Broncos helmet which is likely that of Von Miller.

Chuck Berry died Saturday outside St. Louis of natural causes.  He was 90 years old… he was known for his songs “Johnny B. Goode,” “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Maybellene” and many many more.

Demi Lovato was celebrating her 5-years of sobriety by driving around L.A. this weekend and donated thousands of dollars to various charities.  She wrote $5,000 checks including one to an animal rescue.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kim DePaola’s car is at the center of a double murder in New Jersey — and her son’s friend could be one of the victims.  Two badly burned bodies were found in the RHONJ star’s torched car Friday — both had reportedly been shot in the head… execution style.

Khloe Kardashian was at BF Tristan Thompson’s basketball game over the weekend and she had diamonds all over her ring finger… it was 3 bands together… is she engaged?  Rumors have been going around about a possible engagement.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were on a romantic trip in Toronto on Sunday, visiting the Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada together.  Check out the photos he posted to Instagram.

Another relationship that’s still on is Jennifer Lopez with Alex Rodriguez… they were seen in Tampa, FL to catch a Yankees Spring training game. And Jennifer’s show, Shades of Blue, has been picked up for a third season.

Gwyneth Paltrow has taught us how to steam vajayjays and she always has different things for sale on her Goop site… and now she announced the release of Goop Wellness, a monthly multi-vitamin regimen that promises to make women feel less tired and more productive in their lives.  The vitamins are given wacky names like, “Why Am I So Effing Tired?” “The Mother Load,” “High School Genes,” and “Balls In The Air,” and cost $90 for a monthly pack and $240 for a three-month pack.

NBC Sets Premiere Dates for Summer 2017 Shows:

World of Dance, Monday, May 8, 10 pm

America’s Got Talent, Tuesday, May 30, 8 pm

The Carmichael Show, Wednesday, May 31, 9 pm

American Ninja Warrior,” Monday, June 12, 8 pm

“Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge, Monday, June 12, 10 pm

Little Big Shots: Forever Young, Wednesday, June 21, 8 pm

The Wall, Thursday, June 22, 8 pm

The Night Shift, Thursday, June 22, 9 pm

Midnight, Texas, Tuesday, July 25, 10 pm

Hollywood Game Night, Monday, August 7, 10 pm

Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update, Thursday, August 10, 9 pm

Marlon, Wednesday, August 16, 9 pm

Rose McGowan is the latest celeb to have her nude photos leak online this week. The Charmed star joins Emma Watson, Amanda Seyfried, and the WWE’s Paige in what’s already being dubbed “The Fappening 2.0,” in reference to the huge hacking scandal affecting over 100 celebrities back in 2014.

Josh and Anna Duggar are expecting their fifth child!!!  Josh Duggar was caught in a scandal a few years back where he was cheating constantly:  Here’s what he had to say “For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family,” reads the post, noting the marital struggles that they have overcome. “Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust. We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time.”

Kendall Jenner fired her security guard one day after she was robbed in her own home.  Jaime Pressley was also robbed over the weekend.

Katy Perry kissed a girl and liked it so much that she “did more than that” according to her.  “Truth be told, I did more than that,” Perry admitted to the audience while accepting the National Equality Award for her LGBTQ advocacy work. “But how was I going to reconcile that with the gospel-singing girl raised in youth groups that were pro-conversion camps? What I did know was I was curious, and even then I knew sexuality was not as black and white as this dress. But in 2008, when that song came out, I knew that I started a conversation, and a lot of the world seemed curious enough to sing along, too.”

David Hasselhoff will be appearing on Freeform’s The Twins: Happily Ever After? this season, premiering Monday, March 20.   The iconic actor will appear on multiple episodes of the show as it follows onetime-Bachelor twins Emily and Haley Ferguson.   “[It’s] about Emily and I moving out of our Mom’s house and learning how to do ‘adult’ things at the age of 24,” Haley tells ET. Other Bachelor Nation alumni like Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell, who were once the focus of Happily Ever After? themselves, will also appear on the show.

Eric Trump and Lara Trump are expecting their first child in September, a baby boy.  And in other baby news Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and his wife, hair and makeup artist Rochelle McLean, have welcomed their second daughter, who joins 4-year-old sister Ava McLean.  They named her Lyric Dean McLean.

Weekend box office:

  1. Beauty and the Beast $170 million
  2. Kong: Skull Island $28.8 million
  3. Logan $17.5 million
