Bag It Up For Goodwill & Nick Fradiani Could Perform At Your School!

American Idol winner Nick Fradiani and 96.5 TIC are teaming up with Goodwill to help save the planet. Did you know that donating to Goodwill keeps items out of landfills and supports our local communities?

That’s why Nick and 96.5 TIC have joined Goodwill in the Bag It Up For Goodwill Donation Challenge. Start bagging up the stuff you no longer use and get ready to donate! The Challenge begins in April, and is open to elementary schools.

Elementary schools in Goodwill’s service territory are challenged to donate the most items during the month of April 2017 (April 1- April 30). The school with the most items donated for the month wins a live performance from Nick at their school, $1,000 in AMEX gift cards, and a NoRA’s cupcake for each student. Use the winnings to support educational or athletic programs!

Getting involved is EASY! Register your school HERE then…

Gather up gently used items you no longer need. Find your nearest participating Goodwill location HERE. Donate your items during the month of April to help your school WIN a live performance from Nick Fradiani and $1,000 for your elementary school.

Don’t forget to tell the Goodwill attendant which school you support!

Register your school now, and learn more at BagItUpForGoodwill.org!

Only donations made April 1, 2017 – April 30, 2017, count. Winning event to take place between May 22nd – June 9th. Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut reserves the right to change or alter this program at any time.