Acoustic Sunrise Playlist 3-19-17

9 AM

COUNTING STARS-OneRepublic

GONE, GONE, GONE-Phillip Phillips

KING OF ANYTHING-Sara Bareilles

PHOTOGRAPH-Ed Sheeran

CHASING CARS-Snow Patrol

TOO CLOSE-Alex Clare

11 BLOCKS-Wrabel

REALIZE-Colbie Caillat

RIPTIDE-Vance Joy

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO-James Arthur

THANK YOU-Alanis Morissette

RENEGADES-X Ambassadors

10 AM

MERCY-Shawn Mendes

BREATHE(2AM)-Anna Nalick

IN MY PLACE-Coldplay

WICKED GAME-Chris Isaak

CLARITY-Zedd f/Foxes

WAITING ON THE WORLD TO CHANGE-John Mayer

WAY DOWN WE GO-Kaleo

ROLLING IN THE DEEP-Adele

HOLD BACK THE RIVER-James Bay

WASN’T EXPECTING THAT-Jamie Lawson

3AM-Matchbox 20

NEXT TO ME-Emeli Sande

11 AM

THIS TOWN-Naill Horan

DRIVE BY-Train

LITTLE TALKS-Of Monsters & Men

CARRY ON-Fun

FOR THE FIRST TIME-The Script

DEMONS-Imagine Dragons

SHAPE OF YOU-Ed Sheeran

OVER MY HEAD-The Fray

SHE WILL BE LOVED-Maroon 5

COME ON GET HIGHER-Matt Nathanson

WAKE ME UP-Aloe Blacc

BEST I EVER HAD-Gavin DeGraw

