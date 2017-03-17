Gina J’s Dirty Laundry March 17, 2017

The Jenner/Kardashians are victims of two more robberies! Plus, Tyra Banks takes back her former gig, while JLo and ARod were seen having a romantic dinner! These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Kendall Jenner was robbed of $200,000 worth of jewelry the other night but it looks like an inside job. Kendall was having a party with a bunch of friends and at some point in the evening she heard an alarm warning that someone opened a door, but she thought nothing of it. Later that night she saw her jewelry box was open and she called the cops. And also this week someone vandalized the Kardashian’s store “Dash” in L.A – they spray painted the front windows. And the Kardashian’s season premiere was 33% down from last season!

Looks like Eddie Murphy is working on a sequel to Coming to America 2! Someone on his team tweeted about it but have since taken it down because Eddie is in the early stages of the project.

Kim Zolciak and NeNe Leakes are deep in negotiations to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta and producers want them on full time. Problem is that Kim already has her own show and Nene is shooting her own things.

Mischa Barton got 2 restraining orders against 2 former boyfriends; one or both of whom she believes is trying to sell a sex tape with her in it. TMZ obtained 2 restraining orders Mischa got Tuesday against Jon Zacharias and Adam Shaw. She said in the docs she started dating Jon last October and says he took videos of “us having intimate relations, photos of me naked in the shower, and other videos and photos of me unclothed.” She broke up with the guy and then dated his friend, but she doesn’t know which one is behind the tape.

Amanda Seyfried‘s legal team is going after a site that posted her nude photos. Some of which include “intimate moments” with her ex-boyfriend. Amanda eloped with her boyfriend, Newsroom’s Thomas Sadoski.

Tori Spelling is even in more financial trouble! She’s been slapped with a default judgment by a bank… she never paid off a $400,000 and now she has to pay $188,000 and an overdraft fee of $17,000. BTW, her husband Dean McDermott gave his ex-wife some of the child support he owed her so he didn’t end up in jail. He gave her $2,500 and will make another payment in a few weeks.

Tyra Banks had stepped down as host of America’s Next Top Model but she will be returning to her hosting role next season! She’ll juggle that with her new America’s Got Talent hosting gig. So Rita Ora is out as the host of America’s Next Top Model.

Check out the photos of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez out in Miami for a romantic dinner date last night. The new pair were spotted leaving the Casa Tua restaurant together.

Happy 30th Birthday Rob Kardashian! And tomorrow it’s Adam Levine’s 38th birthday! Here’s a video of celebrities singing him Happy Birthday!

TLC will headline this summer’s edition of the I Love 90’s Tour. Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, Naughty by Nature, Biz Markie, Montell Jordan, C+C Music Factory with Freedom Williams and SNAP! round out the bill. See them 9/2 at Mohegan Sun Arena!