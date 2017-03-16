Analog Heart To Open For Bon Jovi At Mohegan Sun

March 16, 2017 6:33 PM By Lisa Gold
Filed Under: analog heart, Bon Jovi, lisa gold

Bon Jovi will return to the Mohegan Sun Arena on April 1st on their This House Is Not For Sale Tour!

To find an opening act, they held a contest asking local bands to submit audition videos, ultimately selecting different openers for each city. How cool is that?! It’s an amazing opportunity for musicians on the come-up to garner new fans as well as a cool twist to keep each show unique at every stop!

So who is opening at our Connecticut show?

Meet Analog Heart! They’ve toured New England with stops at some well-known venues! And vocalist Liz Bills made it to American Idol‘s Top 30 girls in 2012! Their vibe is described as “seamlessly combining alt-rock, pop, blues, alt-country, and R+B, among many other musical styles.”

analog heart uncasville Analog Heart To Open For Bon Jovi At Mohegan Sun

Analog Heart / Courtesy Live Nation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

And yeah, they’re pretty excited!

“We grew up listening to and even idolizing Bon Jovi, so to have the chance to play on the same stage is a true dream come true,” the band said in a press release.  “It’s so awesome that up-and-coming acts from all over the country are getting this chance and to say that we’re honored to be one of them is a huge understatement.  We can’t wait to show Bon Jovi and their fans what we’ve got.”

They’re also pretty freakin’ awesome! Watch their video here!

If you’re going to Bon Jovi’s show next month, make sure you cheer really loud and show New England love for Analog Heart!

–Lisa Gold, 96.5 TIC

Follow 96.5 TIC on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook!
Follow Bon Jovi on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook!
Follow Analog Heart on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook!
Follow Lisa Gold on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat @violetfeline!

 

 

More from Lisa Gold
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

THE BACHELOR PADcast
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live