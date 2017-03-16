Analog Heart To Open For Bon Jovi At Mohegan Sun

Bon Jovi will return to the Mohegan Sun Arena on April 1st on their This House Is Not For Sale Tour!

To find an opening act, they held a contest asking local bands to submit audition videos, ultimately selecting different openers for each city. How cool is that?! It’s an amazing opportunity for musicians on the come-up to garner new fans as well as a cool twist to keep each show unique at every stop!

So who is opening at our Connecticut show?

Meet Analog Heart! They’ve toured New England with stops at some well-known venues! And vocalist Liz Bills made it to American Idol‘s Top 30 girls in 2012! Their vibe is described as “seamlessly combining alt-rock, pop, blues, alt-country, and R+B, among many other musical styles.”

And yeah, they’re pretty excited!

“We grew up listening to and even idolizing Bon Jovi, so to have the chance to play on the same stage is a true dream come true,” the band said in a press release. “It’s so awesome that up-and-coming acts from all over the country are getting this chance and to say that we’re honored to be one of them is a huge understatement. We can’t wait to show Bon Jovi and their fans what we’ve got.”

No big deal… just got an email from Bon Jovi asking us to OPEN FOR BON JOVI April 1st!!! AHHHH!!!!!!!… https://t.co/VLyEQjb2ZG — Analog Heart (@AnalogHeartBand) March 15, 2017

They’re also pretty freakin’ awesome! Watch their video here!

If you’re going to Bon Jovi’s show next month, make sure you cheer really loud and show New England love for Analog Heart!

–Lisa Gold, 96.5 TIC

Follow 96.5 TIC on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook!

Follow Bon Jovi on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook!

Follow Analog Heart on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook!

Follow Lisa Gold on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat @violetfeline!