Eric Hutchinson Inspires Future Self With ‘Dear Me’ Video

You’ve probably ruminated on what you would’ve told your younger self. But what would you tell your older, future self? Eric Hutchinson explores this sentiment in his inspiring new song and video, ‘Dear Me.’

The jaunty tune’s lyrics explore the idea that you will overcome your current struggles; that things really do get better, and that you should essentially live your best life and not let your dreams slip away.

The video is pure joy; it depicts everyday people (and even a few familiar famous faces — look for Saturday Night Live’s Leslie Jones!) sharing their nuggets of wisdom such as: Always take time for puppies, listen to your mom’s advice, you can get out of the ‘friend-zone’, and so much more!

If reality has been dragging you down lately, this song and its video will certainly give you hope!

–Lisa Gold, 96.5 TIC

