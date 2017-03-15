Easy Recipe: Salty-Sweet Potato Chip Truffles

March 15, 2017 8:17 AM By Christine Lee

Wanna really screw up your diet? Ahhh, what the hell! Snow days = feasting on snacks days.

This one looks especially delicious and EASY! You only need four ingredients:

1. Creamy peanut butter
2. Chips
3. Powdered sugar
4. Melting chocolate

Ok, ready? Start with 1 cup peanut butter….

1 cup pb Easy Recipe: Salty Sweet Potato Chip Truffles

Add 1.5 cups powdered sugar…

1 and half cup powder sugar Easy Recipe: Salty Sweet Potato Chip Truffles

Add 1 cup chips…

1 cup chips Easy Recipe: Salty Sweet Potato Chip Truffles

Mix all that crap together, roll into bite size balls and freeze for 30 minutes…

make into balls Easy Recipe: Salty Sweet Potato Chip Truffles

Remove from freezer, dunk in chocolate…

dunk in chocolate Easy Recipe: Salty Sweet Potato Chip Truffles

Add a little decorative chip to the top and freeze for another 30 minutes…

freeze 30 min Easy Recipe: Salty Sweet Potato Chip Truffles

Finished product, looks scrumptious!

finished Easy Recipe: Salty Sweet Potato Chip Truffles

Here’s the video so you can follow along…

Enjoy!

