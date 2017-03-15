Easy Recipe: Salty-Sweet Potato Chip Truffles

Wanna really screw up your diet? Ahhh, what the hell! Snow days = feasting on snacks days.
This one looks especially delicious and EASY! You only need four ingredients:
1. Creamy peanut butter
2. Chips
3. Powdered sugar
4. Melting chocolate
Ok, ready? Start with 1 cup peanut butter….
Add 1.5 cups powdered sugar…
Add 1 cup chips…
Mix all that crap together, roll into bite size balls and freeze for 30 minutes…
Remove from freezer, dunk in chocolate…
Add a little decorative chip to the top and freeze for another 30 minutes…
Finished product, looks scrumptious!
Here’s the video so you can follow along…
Enjoy!