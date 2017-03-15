Easy Recipe: Salty-Sweet Potato Chip Truffles

Wanna really screw up your diet? Ahhh, what the hell! Snow days = feasting on snacks days.

This one looks especially delicious and EASY! You only need four ingredients:

1. Creamy peanut butter

2. Chips

3. Powdered sugar

4. Melting chocolate

Ok, ready? Start with 1 cup peanut butter….

Add 1.5 cups powdered sugar…

Add 1 cup chips…

Mix all that crap together, roll into bite size balls and freeze for 30 minutes…

Remove from freezer, dunk in chocolate…

Add a little decorative chip to the top and freeze for another 30 minutes…

Finished product, looks scrumptious!

Here’s the video so you can follow along…

Step up your snack game with salty-sweet potato chip truffles from @tasty pic.twitter.com/uGRwxxkowp — Southern Peanut Gro. (@PNutButterLover) July 25, 2016

Enjoy!