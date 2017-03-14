Today’s Snow Day Movie: My Cousin Vinny

You’re stuck at home, snowed in.

Why not watch an oldie, but goodie–My Cousin Vinny.

The film just turned 25 years old on March 13th but it’s still funny as hell. And realistic!

From the Wall Street Journal...

“There are a lot of legal movies that are just kind of nonsense,” says Raffi Melkonian, a Harvard Law School-educated appellate litigator in Houston. “For whatever reason, ‘My Cousin Vinny’ feels real.”

So put on a Snuggie, curl up with the kids and the pets on the couch, zone out the blizzard and tune into My Cousin Vinny.

If you’re still jonsing for more legal movies you can always move on to…

A Few Good Men, Twelve Angry Men and To Kill A Mockingbird.

Or, stick with the Joe Pesci/snow-day theme and watch Home Alone.

I know my family would LOVE (read sarcastic) to watch a Christmas movie in March!