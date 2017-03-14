Find Your Companion Pets of the Week March 14th

Looking for a loveable new addition to your home? Check out this week’s Find Your Companion Pets of the Week, brought to you by Companions & Homemakers and Our Companions Animal Rescue!

Gemma

Introducing Gemma – this grey girl is as sweet as she is stunning. She is currently living at a vet clinic waiting patiently to meet her forever family. Her request is for a large dog experienced active home where she can go on long hikes and then come home and snuggle at night. Oh, and she’d also like to be the only four-legged family member so she doesn’t have to share the attention with anyone else. At 4 1/2, she is right around 60 pounds. She is also crate-trained! Please call Our Companions Animal Rescue at 860-242-9999 x302 or e-mail to Daryl@ourcompanions.org for more info about this cutie!

Lily

Described as once shy and retiring, due to a change in living situation, Lily has recently blossomed into a strong, confident cat. A gorgeous senior Siamese mix, Lily loves to stretch up her tall scratching post, soak up the warmth of a sunny spot and give head-butts signaling it’s time to pet her. Lily is a long-haired cat, so her adopters will need to be prepared to keep her groomed. She does tolerate sitting on your lap while being brushed. If you have a quiet home and are looking for a fluffy, gentle, snuggler who wants to be your one and only, then Lily could be your gal. To learn more about our adoption process and next steps for adopting Lily, please contact Caroline at caroline@ourcompanions.org or 860.242.9999 x 302.

