Win Tickets To The WILD KRATTS LIVE!

WILD KRATTS LIVE! is coming to the Toyota Oakdale Theater this April, and we want to send you to see the show.

WILD KRATTS LIVE! is an all new theatrical stage show based on the hit animated television series Wild Kratts… Martin and Chris Kratt, stars of the Emmy-nominated Wild Kratts step out LIVE ON STAGE to engage the audience in a classic Wild Kratts story. Children under the age of 1 do not require a ticket when seated in the lap of an adult.

On Saturday April 29th, WILD KRATTS LIVE! is coming to the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford. Tickets are on sale now through Oakdale.com, but we want you to win them with 96.5 TIC!

Listen for your chance to call-in with Gina J all this week. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!