Last night Mandy Moore was in Hartford (for real).

Her boyfriend’s band Dawes was playing a show at Infiniti Music Hall in downtown and she was there to support him.

Before Taylor Goldsmith and his band took the stage Mandy shared a pic on snapchat of the couple driving on 84 approaching Hartford.

She also shared their choice for food, Frank Pepe Pizzeria.

A fine choice for pizza, indeed!