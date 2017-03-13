Gina J’s Dirty Laundry March 13, 2017

March 13, 2017 3:52 PM By Gina J
America’s Got Talent finds a new host! And J.Lo had a busy weekend… plus Ed Sheeran confirms he’s guest starring on Game of Thrones! These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Tyra Banks will be the new host of America’s Got Talent!!  Originally producers had 3 candidates… Marlon Wayans, Brandon Mychal Smith and Tone Bell. Marlon was asking for more money than producers would pay, and then Brandon was supposed to get it but the higher ups didn’t want him.

Criss Angel passed out during his straight jacket act and was taken to the hospital. Criss dangled upside down in a straight jacket and attempted to escape but he passed out… he was discharged and plans on the doing the act again.

This Is Us‘ Mandy Moore was in Hartford last night to watch her boyfriend’s band Dawes play a show at Infiniti Music Hall.

Lindsay Lohan is working on her own fashion line and it’s coming soon!

If you watched Mariah Carey’s show Mariah’s World then you’ll remember her hairstylist, Danielle Priano… Well, she was arrested at the Buffalo Int’l Airport with several containers of illegal prescription drugs.  Police found nearly 400 Rx pills of adderall, oxycodone, hydrocodone, Xanax and a Suboxone

Ed Sheeran will be making a cameo appearance on the upcoming seventh season of Game of Thrones.

Jennifer Lopez flew to Miami with her kids and dropped them off with Marc Anthony… then she and Alex Rodriguez took off to the Bahamas!  Check out the photo she posted to Instagram and the photos of the two on a boat…

Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo is now expecting twin boys… he has a surrogate that is due any day now.  He has a six-year-old Cristiano, Jr. was also born to an unknown surrogate in San Diego

John Cena hosted the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards Saturday night:

Favorite Family Show: Fuller House (Winner) Favorite Reality Show: America’s Got Talent (Winner) Favorite Male TV Star: Jace Norman (Henry, Henry Danger) (Winner) Favorite Female TV Star: Zendaya (K.C., K.C. Undercover) (Winner) Favorite Movie: Ghostbusters (Winner) Favorite Movie Actor: Chris Hemsworth (Kevin, Ghostbusters) (Winner) Favorite Movie Actress:Melissa McCarthy (Abby, Ghostbusters) (Winner) Favorite Music Group: Fifth Harmony (Winner) Favorite Male Singer: Shawn Mendes (Winner) Favorite Female Singer: Selena Gomez (Winner) Favorite Song: “Work From Home” – Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign (Winner) Favorite New Artist: Twenty One Pilots (Winner) Favorite Music Video: “Juju on That Beat” – Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall (Winner) Favorite DJ/EDM Artist: Calvin Harris (Winner)

Mark Wahlberg has signed an eight-figure deal with AT&T to be its new spokesperson and create original content for the mobile network!!  They’re saying it’s more than $10 million!!!

Weekend box office:

  1. Kong: Skull Island $61 million
  2. Logan $37.8 million
  3. Get Out $21 million
