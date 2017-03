Acoustic Sunrise Playlist 3-12-17

Three hours of acoustic favorites start at 9 Sunday morning! Click to listen live online!

9 AM

THINKING OUT LOUD-Ed Sheeran

GIRLS CHASE BOYS-Ingrid Michaelson

HERE WITHOUT YOU-3 Doors Down

TREAT YOU BETTER-Shawn Mendes

RADIOACTIVE-Imagine Dragons

BRUISES-Train

NOT OVER YOU-Gavin DeGraw

BREAKAWAY-Kelly Clarkson

THIS TOWN-Niall Horan

CLOCKS-Coldplay

HOME-Daughtry

CLOSER-Conor Maynrad

10 AM

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO-James Arthur

SET FIRE TO THE RAIN-Adele

HANGING BY A MOMENT-Lifehouse

LET IT GO-James Bay

SOMEDAY-Nickelback

BECAUSE THE NIGHT-10,000 Maniacs

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE-Charlie Puth

LIGHTS-Ellie Goulding

ANIMALS-Maroon 5

DANCING ON MY OWN-Calum Scott

COUNTING STARS-One Republic

EVERYBODY WANTS TO RULE THE WORLD-Tears For Fears

11 AM

SHAPE OF YOU-Ed Sheeran

I KNEW YOU WERE TROUBLE-Taylor Swift

FREE FALLIN’-John Mayer

BABYLON-David Gray

SAFE AND SOUND-Capital Cities

IN YOUR EYES-Sara Bareilles

MERCY-Shawn Mendes

SHUT UP AND DANCE-Walk the Moon

SOAK UP THE SUN-Sheryl Crow

I’M YOURS-Jason Mraz

HONEY, I’M GOOD-Andy Grammer

LONELY NO MORE-Rob Thomas

