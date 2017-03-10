When Your Kids Crash a Live TV Interview

March 10, 2017 8:28 AM By Christine Lee

Political Science Professor, Robert Kelly had everything lined up to do a live interview with BBC News on the impeachment of South Korea’s president.

Unfortunately his children had other ideas.

First his adorable daughter comes marching in…

 screen shot 2017 03 10 at 8 24 43 am When Your Kids Crash a Live TV Interview

Professor Kelly could have picked her up and put her on his lap and continued with the interview. But nooooooo…..see how he’s PUSHING her away?!
screen shot 2017 03 10 at 7 58 32 am When Your Kids Crash a Live TV Interview

Then another tiny tot rolls in, literally….
screen shot 2017 03 10 at 7 58 39 am When Your Kids Crash a Live TV Interview

Next frantic mom comes barreling in to round up the troops…
screen shot 2017 03 10 at 7 58 42 am When Your Kids Crash a Live TV Interview

In the end, it’s mom’s stealth-mode door closing tactic that’s the most priceless…
screen shot 2017 03 10 at 7 58 59 am When Your Kids Crash a Live TV Interview

So dad was embarrassed, mom was frazzled…but honestly, who can’t relate to this?

You know the kids will hold this moment against the parents years from now in order to get what they want.

“Mom, dad…remember that time you dragged us out of the room when all we wanted was a hug?”

Sigh….

