When Your Kids Crash a Live TV Interview

Political Science Professor, Robert Kelly had everything lined up to do a live interview with BBC News on the impeachment of South Korea’s president.

Unfortunately his children had other ideas.

First his adorable daughter comes marching in…





Professor Kelly could have picked her up and put her on his lap and continued with the interview. But nooooooo…..see how he’s PUSHING her away?!



Then another tiny tot rolls in, literally….



Next frantic mom comes barreling in to round up the troops…



In the end, it’s mom’s stealth-mode door closing tactic that’s the most priceless…



So dad was embarrassed, mom was frazzled…but honestly, who can’t relate to this?

This BBC interview is amazing. Just wait until the mum rushes in… 😂 pic.twitter.com/LGw1ACR9rg — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) March 10, 2017

You know the kids will hold this moment against the parents years from now in order to get what they want.

“Mom, dad…remember that time you dragged us out of the room when all we wanted was a hug?”

Sigh….