Gina J’s Dirty Laundry March 10, 2017

Taylor Swift’s stalker has been busted, Schwarzenegger is considering a run for Senator, and Mark Zuckerberg is expecting baby #2. These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Taylor Swift has a $20 million NYC penthouse, but it didn’t stop an obsessed fan from trying to get close to her. 29-year-old Mohammed Jaffar showed up many times over the past months… he hung out on the roof, rang her doorbell for an hour straight and waited in the lobby. He was finally arrested.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, are expecting a second child… another girl. “Priscilla and I are happy to share we’re expecting another baby girl!” the 32-year-old Facebook CEO wrote. “After our difficult experience having Max, we weren’t sure what to expect or whether we’d be able to have another child. When Priscilla and I first found out she was pregnant again, our first hope was that the child would be healthy.” They have a 15 month old girl Max.

Senator Arnold Schwarzenegger?? Reports say that he is thinking about a Senate run in 2018, according to Politico. If he chooses to run again, he’ll be up against longtime incumbent Senator Dianne Feinstein, who will be 85 in 2018. Schwarzenegger served as Governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

Blac Chyna dolls are coming to a store near you in May! There will be 6-8 different versions in multiple sizes… starting at around $75 a doll!!!

Keeping Up With O.J.? Looks like O.J Simpson could be released from prison as early as October, and is already eyeing some opportunities in reality TV. Looks like the show would most likely be a documentary or interview format.

Back in January Ed Sheeran said that a sword swung by Princess Beatrice hit him in face and that’s how he got a scar on his face. Well, his friend James Blunt was at the party too and during an interview he claims that he and Ed made up the whole story and that people believed it! He claims Ed said it to get sales but that he was just drunk and accidentally cut himself.

Mama June’s new show really does show that she’s lost a lot of weight!!! Check out another clip from the show…

A trailer for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been released and Scott Disick has a new excuse for his ways… he claims that he’s a sex addict.

Tori Spelling’s husband, Dean McDermott, might be headed to jail… his ex-wife wants at least half the child support that he owes her by Monday. He reportedly stopped paying child support in October and faced eight counts of contempt — which have been dismissed, for now — one for each missed payment…. he just had his 5th child with Tori and we’ve seen their money troubles play out in the media.

SNL this weekend… Scarlett Johansson is hosting and musical guest is Lorde.