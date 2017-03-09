Watch a Charming Animated Bill Murray Sing on ‘Happy Street’

Life is a gift meant to be lived out loud while skipping down “Happy Street.”

So sings Bill Murray in Paul Shaffer’s just released single, “Happy Street.”

The video for “Happy Street” features a blissfully animated Murray, along with hidden references to his various movies.

For instance, the Stay Puft Marshmallow truck goes by at the :20 mark.

Also, Steve Zissou of The Life Aquatic appears in graffiti around the 1:52, followed by a reference to Groundhog Day in a newspaper at 1:58.

Watch the video below to find all the references.

Paul Shaffer’s full album comes out on March 17th.