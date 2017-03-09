Watch a Charming Animated Bill Murray Sing on ‘Happy Street’

March 9, 2017 6:01 AM By Christine Lee

Life is a gift meant to be lived out loud while skipping down “Happy Street.”

So sings Bill Murray in Paul Shaffer’s just released single, “Happy Street.”

The video for “Happy Street” features a blissfully animated Murray, along with hidden references to his various movies.

For instance, the Stay Puft Marshmallow truck goes by at the :20 mark.

Also, Steve Zissou of The Life Aquatic appears in graffiti around the 1:52, followed by a reference to Groundhog Day in a newspaper at 1:58.

Watch the video below to find all the references.

Paul Shaffer’s full album comes out on March 17th.

More from Christine Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

The Band Perry Acoustic Cafe
THE BACHELOR PADcast

Listen Live