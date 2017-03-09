Gina J’s Dirty Laundry March 9, 2017

So much dating dirt today! J.Lo goes Major League, while Rob and Chyna still can’t make it work. Plus, more trouble for Louis Tomlinson? These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Alex Rodriguez are dating!  Let’s call them J-Rod.  They’ve been dating for a few weeks and the news came out last night.  People reports, “he has been around her family and she really likes that he is a dad. She is aware though that he is a ladies’ man (he’s dated Madonna, Cameron Diaz, Kate Hudson) too, and is being cautious. For now, it’s just fun. She is single and enjoys dating.” A-Rod recently ended his relationship with Silicon Valley CEO Anne Wojcicki in February, and Jennifer was recently linked to Drake.

(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

David Arquette and his wife Christina Arquette have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Augustus Alexis Arquette. Augustus, who they plan on calling Gus, was born March 8, 2017. Gus’ middle name serves as a tribute to David’s late sister, Alexis Arquette, who passed away at age 47 in September 2016.

(Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images)

America’s Got Talent is getting closer to getting their new host. Negotiations fell through with Marlon Wayans over money so now it looks like Brandon Mychal Smith might be the new host.

(Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson punched a girl in the eye?  Louis was arrested the other day for battery of a paparazzo; that guy has already hired Gloria Allred but he’s on tape during a Howard Stern interview saying that he pushes celebrities’ buttons ’til they snap.  But what about the girl? Well, Louis’ girlfriend was trying to grab a girl’s phone away when she was filming them, the two girls were fighting and Louis allegedly punched the girl in the face! That’s what she’s saying is going to sue him.

(Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Yesterday reports came out that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna were back together but it looks like the reports were false. So what will happen with their reality show, Rob & Chyna?  It’s on hold for now but they’ll still be on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

(Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima and New England Patriots wide receiver, Julian Edelman have called it quits. A source tells ET the breakup was due to scheduling conflicts.

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner‘s divorce was put on hold but sources today claim that they’re not back together. “Nothing has changed,” one insider insisted. “They are not back together. They are co-parenting. The most important thing in all of this are their kids.”

 

