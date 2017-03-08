Questlove Shows Off Svelte New Figure

By Amanda Wicks
It’s no secret that Questlove is the foodie to end all foodies, but he showed off a slimmer figure in a new Instagram post today (March 8th).
The drummer revealed how he had challenged himself to eat a mostly vegan diet for 100 days. Besides giving up meat (except the occasional shrimp dish), he also cut back on sugars, starches and greasy dishes. “I said I’d see if I could commit to this lifestyle for 100 days,” he wrote. In the photo, Questlove sported a sweatshirt that hadn’t fit him in the past. Funnily enough, it featured The Roots’ discography in the form of a nutrition table.
Questlove added that getting to 100 days hadn’t been easy. “I too was mad depressed in nov and noticed the political atmosphere was indeed causing me to make one too many 4am Postmates runs to Popeyes (no Popeyes should be 24 hours, that’s criminal)—look no amount of preaching is gonna convert you,” he said. “I’m just saying the one cat whose love of food is super WELL DOCUMENTED was committed enough to try and prolong his life and be more health conscious.”
With SXSW taking place next week, Questlove admitted he’s going to treat himself but he’s aiming to go for another 100 days after that break. “See y’all in June, maybe I’ll be in 2005 clothes? Hahahaha.”
