HerVoiceIsMyVoice: Celebrate Women Who Inspire Us Every Day

The strength of individual women empowers us all.

This International Women’s Day, YouTube is turning up the volume on female voices and honoring the impact they have on everyone.

#HerVoiceIsMyVoice is a moment to celebrate and share the voices of inspirational women from around the world.

Shout out–not only to my amazing mom (pictured above)–but to my best friend, Nikki (pictured below).

#HerVoiceIsMyVoice

Ready to march! #womensmarchonwashington A post shared by Christine Lee (@christineleetic) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:08am PST

You can show your support on social media by sharing the voice of a woman who has inspired you using #HerVoiceIsMyVoice.